The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are meeting in the NBA Finals, with Game 2 on tap.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).

The teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 9.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 222.3 points per game combined, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.

Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 27.5 -110 24.5 Jamal Murray 26.5 -105 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -105 17.4 Aaron Gordon 13.5 -115 16.3 Bruce Brown 10.5 +105 11.5

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Nuggets -699 -5000 Heat +500 -

