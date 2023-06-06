Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .348 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on June 6 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.407), slugging percentage (.564) and total hits (78) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Acuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with one homer during his last games.
- Acuna has gotten a hit in 45 of 59 games this year (76.3%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (40.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 59), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (37.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (10.2%).
- In 57.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (25.4%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.329
|AVG
|.366
|.430
|OBP
|.446
|.507
|SLG
|.648
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|13
|10/13
|K/BB
|14/9
|9
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|21 (72.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (80.0%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (43.3%)
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (66.7%)
|2 (6.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (33.3%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (46.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (80 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco (2-2 with a 5.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
