Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Austin Riley (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Mets.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .267 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
- Riley has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 60 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.3% of those games.
- In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (15.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Riley has driven home a run in 22 games this season (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 29 games this season (48.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.278
|AVG
|.214
|.361
|OBP
|.300
|.375
|SLG
|.443
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|5
|6
|RBI
|12
|18/9
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|24 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (66.7%)
|11 (36.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.0%)
|16 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (43.3%)
|3 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (20.0%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (43.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (81 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 38-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.21, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
