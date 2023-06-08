The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .235 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Ozuna is batting .375 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in 26 of 46 games this season (56.5%), including 10 multi-hit games (21.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 46), and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.6% of his games this year, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (39.1%), including three multi-run games (6.5%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .114 AVG .190 .220 OBP .306 .250 SLG .500 2 XBH 5 2 HR 4 3 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 21 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (23.8%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Mets Pitching Rankings