The New York Liberty (4-2) battle the Atlanta Dream (2-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, June 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ION.

Dream vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

7:30 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Liberty

Atlanta's 83.6 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 76.3 New York gives up to opponents.

The Dream have put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games they shoot over 40.3% from the field.

Atlanta is making 34.8% of its shots from three-point distance, which is just 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 35.7% New York's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Dream are 1-2 in games when the team hits more than 35.7% of their three-point shots.

New York and Atlanta rebound at around the same rate, with New York averaging 0.8 fewer rebounds per game.

Dream Injuries