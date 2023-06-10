Adam Hadwin will play in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada at Oakdale Golf & Country Club from June 8-11.

Looking to wager on Hadwin at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Adam Hadwin Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Hadwin has scored below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Hadwin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five events, Hadwin's average finish has been 37th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Hadwin has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 33 -5 279 0 18 0 4 $2.5M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

In Hadwin's previous nine appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 30th.

Hadwin has made the cut five times in his previous nine entries in this event.

Hadwin last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 35th.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,301 yards, 37 yards longer than the 7,264-yard par 72 at this week's event.

Hadwin will take to the 7,264-yard course this week at Oakdale Golf & Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,360 yards during the past year.

Hadwin's Last Time Out

Hadwin finished in the 56th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which placed him in the 30th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hadwin was better than 44% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Hadwin failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the field averaged 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hadwin had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (3.3).

Hadwin carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 4.5 on the 20 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

At that last competition, Hadwin's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

Hadwin finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hadwin carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.7.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Hadwin Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

