The field for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Canada features Adrian Meronk. The par-72 course spans 7,264 yards and the purse is $9,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from June 8-11.

Looking to wager on Meronk at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Adrian Meronk Insights

Meronk has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Meronk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Meronk has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Meronk has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 35 -2 281 0 4 0 0 $296,170

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 7,264 yards this week, which is 37 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Courses that Meronk has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,273 yards, nine yards longer than the 7,264-yard Oakdale Golf & Country Club this week.

Meronk's Last Time Out

Meronk finished in the 65th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 4.17 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which landed him in the 57th percentile among all competitors.

Meronk shot better than 85% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.96.

Meronk carded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Meronk carded five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.8).

Meronk's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the field average of 4.5.

At that last tournament, Meronk's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 15 times (worse than the field average, 9.7).

Meronk ended the PGA Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3) with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Meronk finished without one.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

+4000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

