Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Nationals Player Props
|Braves vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .278 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
- In 73.0% of his games this year (46 of 63), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (30.2%) he recorded more than one.
- In 10 games this season, he has homered (15.9%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- Riley has an RBI in 23 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this year (49.2%), including six games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.331
|AVG
|.220
|.392
|OBP
|.293
|.528
|SLG
|.407
|15
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|17
|30/12
|K/BB
|39/12
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 56th in WHIP (1.422), and fourth in K/9 (11.3) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.