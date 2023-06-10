Saturday's game between the San Francisco Giants (32-31) and Chicago Cubs (27-36) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:35 PM ET on June 10.

The Giants will look to John Brebbia (2-0) against the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (0-2).

Giants vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

FOX

Giants vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Giants have one win against the spread in their last six chances.

This season, the Giants have won 15 out of the 32 games, or 46.9%, in which they've been favored.

San Francisco has entered 14 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 6-8 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 60.8% chance to win.

San Francisco has scored 289 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.08).

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.

The Cubs' ATS record is 3-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (five of those matchups had spread set by sportsbooks).

The Cubs have come away with 13 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win seven times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (267 total runs).

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.07) in the majors this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 4 Orioles L 8-3 Anthony DeSclafani vs Tyler Wells June 6 @ Rockies W 10-4 John Brebbia vs Dinelson Lamet June 7 @ Rockies W 5-4 Logan Webb vs Connor Seabold June 8 @ Rockies W 6-4 Alex Cobb vs Chase Anderson June 9 Cubs L 3-2 Anthony DeSclafani vs Marcus Stroman June 10 Cubs - John Brebbia vs Kyle Hendricks June 11 Cubs - Alex Wood vs Hayden Wesneski June 12 @ Cardinals - Logan Webb vs Matthew Liberatore June 13 @ Cardinals - Alex Cobb vs Jack Flaherty June 14 @ Cardinals - Anthony DeSclafani vs Jordan Montgomery June 16 @ Dodgers - TBA vs Bobby Miller

Cubs Schedule