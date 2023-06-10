Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcell Ozuna, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .235 with six doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks.
- Ozuna is batting .353 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 58.3% of his 48 games this season, Ozuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (22.9%), leaving the park in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has driven home a run in 17 games this season (35.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 19 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|.247
|AVG
|.219
|.311
|OBP
|.321
|.474
|SLG
|.493
|10
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|12
|28/9
|K/BB
|16/11
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 56th in WHIP (1.422), and fourth in K/9 (11.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
