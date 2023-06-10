The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.282 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .231 with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 128th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 25th in slugging.

Olson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .261.

Olson has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 63 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.6% of those games.

He has homered in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has had an RBI in 26 games this season (41.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (17.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 54.0% of his games this year (34 of 63), with two or more runs 11 times (17.5%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .236 AVG .226 .362 OBP .346 .504 SLG .487 15 XBH 13 9 HR 8 21 RBI 22 40/24 K/BB 45/20 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings