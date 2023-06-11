The Connecticut Sun (7-2) hit the road to play Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (2-4) at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, June 11. The game tips off at 4:00 PM ET.

In its last game, Connecticut earned a 94-77 victory against Las Vegas. The Sun were led by DeWanna Bonner's 41 points and seven rebounds and Brionna Jones' 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Atlanta lost to New York 106-83 in their last game. Allisha Gray (17 PTS, 42.9 FG%) ended the game as Atlanta's top scorer.

Sun vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-175 to win)

Sun (-175 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+145 to win)

Dream (+145 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-3.5)

Sun (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO

Dream Season Stats

The Dream are fourth in the league in points scored (83.5 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (85.8).

In 2023, Atlanta is fourth in the league in rebounds (36.3 per game) and worst in rebounds conceded (38).

This season the Dream are ranked seventh in the WNBA in assists at 18.8 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is third-worst in the WNBA in committing them (14.5 per game). And it is ranked eighth in forcing them (13 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Dream are third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game at 8. And they are best in 3-point percentage at 36.4%.

Atlanta is the second-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers allowed (8.7 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage defensively (34.7%).

Dream Home/Away Splits

In 2022-23, the Dream scored 4.6 fewer points per game at home (76.2) than away (80.8).

At home, Atlanta conceded 79.3 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 83.7.

The Dream made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (8.3) last season. They also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (35.9%).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.

The Dream have not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Against the spread, Atlanta is 3-2-0 this year.

Atlanta has won once ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Dream.

