Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr., who went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI last time in action, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -222)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with 86 hits and an OBP of .405, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .570.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is fifth in slugging.
- In 76.6% of his 64 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 64), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 39.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- In 56.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (25.0%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|29
|.321
|AVG
|.347
|.392
|OBP
|.420
|.496
|SLG
|.653
|17
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|10
|17
|RBI
|20
|20/16
|K/BB
|19/14
|15
|SB
|13
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.69).
- The Nationals rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
