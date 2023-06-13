Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Tigers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Kevin Pillar (.643 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Atlanta Braves play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Nationals.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar has five doubles, six home runs and four walks while batting .273.
- In 52.9% of his games this season (18 of 34), Pillar has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (14.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (17.6%), leaving the park in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Pillar has an RBI in 11 of 34 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in 12 of 34 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.206
|AVG
|.315
|.270
|OBP
|.321
|.441
|SLG
|.593
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|8
|12/3
|K/BB
|10/1
|2
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (78 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
