The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, six walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 17 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 131st, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

Albies has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 66 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.7% of them.

In 19.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has an RBI in 24 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (37.9%), including five multi-run games (7.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .218 AVG .288 .281 OBP .328 .383 SLG .568 9 XBH 17 6 HR 8 19 RBI 24 24/11 K/BB 14/6 1 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings