Travis d'Arnaud -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

  • d'Arnaud is batting .288 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 22 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.7% of them.
  • In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • d'Arnaud has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.6%).
  • He has scored in seven of 22 games (31.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.357 AVG .250
.471 OBP .278
.607 SLG .308
3 XBH 3
2 HR 0
6 RBI 4
4/6 K/BB 11/1
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 78 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Olson (0-1) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
