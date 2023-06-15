Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Thursday, Austin Riley (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .265 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
- In 70.6% of his games this year (48 of 68), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (27.9%) he recorded more than one.
- In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (14.7%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 25 games this season (36.8%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 31 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.313
|AVG
|.215
|.371
|OBP
|.286
|.500
|SLG
|.385
|15
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|18
|33/12
|K/BB
|40/13
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.13 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Freeland (4-7) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.91), 43rd in WHIP (1.263), and 62nd in K/9 (5.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.