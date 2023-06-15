The Connecticut Sun (8-2) go head to head with the Atlanta Dream (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The matchup airs on Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Sun matchup.

Dream vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Dream vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Dream Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-7.5) 163.5 -350 +260
PointsBet Sun (-7.5) 163.5 -350 +240

Dream vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Sun have won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Dream have covered four times in games with a spread this year.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
  • Atlanta has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.
  • The Sun and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of times this season.
  • Dream games have hit the over four out of times this season.

