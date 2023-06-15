2023 U.S. Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California is the site of the 2023 U.S. Open from June 15-18 ($15M purse), with Rory McIlroy the favorite (+300) and Matthew Fitzpatrick the most recent winner.
Want to place a bet on the U.S. Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
U.S. Open First Round Information
- Start Time: 9:45 AM ET
- Venue: The Los Angeles Country Club
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,423 yards
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
U.S. Open Best Odds to Win
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 4:54 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +300
McIlroy Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|RBC Canadian Open
|9th
|-12
|5
|71-67-66-72
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7th
|-3
|4
|72-68-70-75
|PGA Championship
|7th
|-2
|7
|71-69-69-69
Click here to bet on McIlroy at the U.S. Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 11:13 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +700
Scheffler Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3rd
|-6
|1
|74-73-68-67
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3rd
|-7
|1
|67-67-72-67
|PGA Championship
|2nd
|-7
|2
|67-68-73-65
Click here to bet on Scheffler with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Jon Rahm
- Tee Time: 11:24 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1000
Rahm Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16th
|E
|7
|70-70-74-74
|PGA Championship
|50th
|+7
|16
|76-68-72-71
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2nd
|-21
|3
|67-68-61-67
Want to place a bet on Rahm in the U.S. Open? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Brooks Koepka
- Tee Time: 4:54 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1100
Koepka Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|PGA Championship
|1st
|-9
|0
|72-66-66-67
|Masters Tournament
|2nd
|-8
|4
|65-67-73-75
|The Open Championship
|MC
|+4
|-
|73-75
Think Koepka can win the U.S. Open? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Rory McIlroy
- Odds to Win: +1100
McIlroy Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
Click here to bet on McIlroy at the U.S. Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!
U.S. Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+600
|Viktor Hovland
|+1600
|Nick Taylor
|+1600
|Xander Schauffele
|+1800
|Jordan Spieth
|+2500
|Max Homa
|+2800
|Cameron Smith
|+2800
|Corey Conners
|+2200
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+3300
|Collin Morikawa
|+3300
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.