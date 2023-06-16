Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (43-26) and Colorado Rockies (29-42) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on June 16.

The Braves will give the nod to Jared Shuster (3-2) versus the Rockies and Dinelson Lamet (1-3).

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 8-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Braves have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have been favorites in 59 games this season and won 37 (62.7%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 11-4 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 363.

The Braves' 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule