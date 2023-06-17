In the Libema Open semifinals on Saturday, Jordan Thompson faces Rinky Hijikata.

In this Semifinal matchup, Thompson is the favorite (-225) versus Hijikata (+175) .

Jordan Thompson vs. Rinky Hijikata Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, June 17

Saturday, June 17 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Jordan Thompson vs. Rinky Hijikata Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has a 69.2% chance to win.

Jordan Thompson Rinky Hijikata -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +220 Odds to Win Tournament +700 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 55.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.9

Jordan Thompson vs. Rinky Hijikata Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Thompson defeated Adrian Mannarino 5-7, 7-6, 6-2.

Hijikata advanced to the semifinals by beating No. 68-ranked Mackenzie McDonald 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 on Friday.

Thompson has played 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 23.8 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Thompson has played six matches over the past year, totaling 19.5 games per match (16.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.7% of games.

Hijikata has played 23 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.1 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.8% of those games.

In three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Hijikata has averaged 27.0 games per match (18.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 56.8% of those games.

Thompson has put up a 2-0 record against Hijikata. Their last match was a 7-6, 6-2 win for Thompson in the ATP Challenger Surbiton, Great Britain Men Singles 2023 quarterfinals on June 9, 2023.

Thompson and Hijikata have competed in four sets, and Thompson has emerged with the edge, coming out on top in all of them.

Thompson and Hijikata have matched up in 41 total games, with Thompson taking 25 and Hijikata capturing 16.

Thompson and Hijikata have faced off two times, averaging 20.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

