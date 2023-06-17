Mackenzie Hughes is in seventh place, at -3, after the first round of the U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club.

Looking to wager on Mackenzie Hughes at the U.S. Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Mackenzie Hughes Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Hughes has shot better than par on five occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Hughes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Hughes has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Hughes has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 29 -6 262 1 13 1 2 $2.4M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

In Hughes' past six appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 15th.

Hughes has made the cut three times in his previous six entries in this event.

Hughes finished seventh in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,107 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,423 yards, 316 yards longer than average.

The average course Hughes has played i the last year (7,304 yards) is 119 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,423).

Hughes' Last Time Out

Hughes shot below average on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes to finish in the 12th percentile of the field.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open placed him in the 34th percentile.

Hughes shot better than 44% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.58.

Hughes carded a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Hughes carded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.2).

Hughes' three birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average of 6.3.

In that most recent outing, Hughes' performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Hughes finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, fewer than the field average, 4.2.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Hughes carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Hughes Odds to Win: +15000

All statistics in this article reflect Hughes' performance prior to the 2023 U.S. Open.

