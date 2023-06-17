The San Diego Padres host the Tampa Bay Rays at PETCO Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Juan Soto, Wander Franco and others in this contest.

Padres vs. Rays Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Snell Stats

Blake Snell (2-6) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 14th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.91), 44th in WHIP (1.333), and seventh in K/9 (10.6).

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Jun. 11 7.0 3 1 1 12 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 5 6.0 2 0 0 8 3 at Marlins May. 31 6.0 3 0 0 7 3 at Nationals May. 25 5.0 4 1 1 6 4 vs. Red Sox May. 19 4.0 5 6 6 5 2

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Soto Stats

Soto has 61 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 62 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .257/.412/.468 on the year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Franco Stats

Franco has collected 81 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He's slashed .299/.358/.476 on the season.

Franco hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double and a walk.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 at Athletics Jun. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 at Athletics Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 41 walks and 48 RBI (69 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.403/.488 so far this year.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 0 at Athletics Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 12 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

