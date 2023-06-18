On Sunday, June 18 at 1:35 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (45-26) host the Colorado Rockies (29-44) at Truist Park. Charlie Morton will get the call for the Braves, while Chase Anderson will take the hill for the Rockies.

The favored Braves have -300 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +240. Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The game's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-6, 3.60 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 2.72 ERA)

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 61 times and won 39, or 63.9%, of those games.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (41.3%) in those games.

The Rockies have played as an underdog of +240 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+115) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +450 1st 1st

