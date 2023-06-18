Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Sunday, Michael Harris II (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rockies.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has seven doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .226.
- Harris II has picked up a hit in 27 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has had an RBI in 10 games this year (20.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.213
|AVG
|.236
|.274
|OBP
|.299
|.333
|SLG
|.382
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|20/8
|4
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.31 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.72 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.72, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.
