When the Philadelphia Phillies (38-35) and Atlanta Braves (47-26) face off at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, June 21, Aaron Nola will get the call for the Phillies, while the Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver to the mound. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Braves, who are listed at +110. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (6-5, 4.66 ERA) vs Smith-Shawver - ATL (1-0, 2.03 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 25, or 58.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Phillies have gone 20-11 (64.5%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies went 5-1 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Braves have been victorious in four of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Braves have played as an underdog of +110 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Braves as underdogs once.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Austin Riley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+275) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +400 1st 1st

