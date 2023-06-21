Player prop bet options for Nicholas Castellanos, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others are available when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 37 walks and 46 RBI (96 total hits). He has stolen 31 bases.

He's slashed .327/.403/.558 so far this year.

Acuna will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with five walks and two RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 20 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has collected 75 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .268/.320/.504 slash line on the year.

Albies has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .391 with a double, two home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 3-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 3-for-4 0 0 3 4 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Nola Stats

The Phillies' Aaron Nola (6-5) will make his 16th start of the season.

He has seven quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Nola has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 58th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Jun. 15 6.2 6 4 4 9 1 vs. Dodgers Jun. 10 6.1 7 6 6 7 2 vs. Tigers Jun. 5 7.0 1 3 0 12 3 at Mets May. 31 6.0 4 4 4 5 3 at Braves May. 25 6.0 8 5 5 7 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of AJ Smith-Shawver's player props with BetMGM.

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has collected 88 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .315/.360/.491 on the season.

Castellanos hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .317 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Athletics Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 15 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 13 2-for-6 2 0 3 4 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 53 walks and 41 RBI (50 total hits).

He has a slash line of .191/.333/.454 on the year.

Schwarber enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Jun. 20 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 at Athletics Jun. 18 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Athletics Jun. 17 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Athletics Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 15 1-for-3 1 0 1 2

Bet on player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.