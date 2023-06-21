Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on June 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Phillies.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with 96 hits and an OBP of .403, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .558.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- In 56 of 73 games this year (76.7%) Acuna has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (39.7%).
- In 20.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30 games this year (41.1%), Acuna has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (58.9%), including 17 games with multiple runs (23.3%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.303
|AVG
|.353
|.384
|OBP
|.424
|.458
|SLG
|.669
|17
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|12
|18
|RBI
|28
|25/21
|K/BB
|19/16
|16
|SB
|15
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.66), 20th in WHIP (1.099), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8).
