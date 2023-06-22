Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Austin Riley (hitting .146 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Phillies.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Phillies Player Props
|Braves vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Braves vs Phillies
|Braves vs Phillies Odds
|Braves vs Phillies Prediction
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- Riley has recorded a hit in 51 of 73 games this season (69.9%), including 20 multi-hit games (27.4%).
- In 15.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has had an RBI in 26 games this season (35.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 46.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.298
|AVG
|.215
|.359
|OBP
|.283
|.464
|SLG
|.400
|15
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|19
|37/14
|K/BB
|40/13
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (6-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.66), 19th in WHIP (1.099), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.