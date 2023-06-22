For lifelong college baseball fans, the more games you have the opportunity to watch, the better. That's why we've compiled the list below, which tells you how to watch or live stream every NCAA baseball game that's airing on Fubo on Thursday, June 22.

College Baseball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch TCU vs Florida Baseball

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch LSU vs Wake Forest Baseball

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Every team's journey toward the College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and culminates with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.