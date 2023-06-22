Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .241 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks.
- In 35 of 57 games this year (61.4%) Ozuna has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (19.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (21.1%), homering in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Ozuna has an RBI in 19 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (42.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|24
|.248
|AVG
|.232
|.321
|OBP
|.330
|.462
|SLG
|.488
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|12
|30/13
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.66 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 57th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
