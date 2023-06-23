On Friday, June 23, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, the Atlanta Dream (5-6) will look to snap a three-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the New York Liberty (7-3), airing at 7:30 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Liberty matchup.

Dream vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-7.5) 167 -365 +300
BetMGM Liberty (-8.5) 167.5 -375 +280
PointsBet Liberty (-8.5) 167.5 -375 +260
Tipico Liberty (-8.5) 165.5 -380 +280

Dream vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty are 4-5-0 ATS this season.
  • The Dream are 6-4-0 ATS this year.
  • New York has covered the spread twice when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
  • Atlanta has covered the spread three times this year (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
  • Liberty games have gone over the point total four out of nine times this season.
  • Dream games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this season.

