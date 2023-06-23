Friday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (43-33) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-40) at 6:40 PM ET (on June 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Marlins, so expect a tight matchup.

The Marlins will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (6-5, 4.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Luis Ortiz (1-3, 4.30 ERA).

Marlins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Marlins vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 21, or 67.7%, of those games.

This season Miami has won four of its five games when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Marlins, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Miami ranks 23rd in the majors with 309 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.09).

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have been underdogs nine times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The previous 10 Pirates contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Pirates have won in 22, or 40%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (307 total, 4.1 per game).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 18 @ Nationals W 4-2 Jesús Luzardo vs Patrick Corbin June 19 Blue Jays W 11-0 Bryan Hoeing vs José Berríos June 20 Blue Jays L 2-0 Eury Pérez vs Yusei Kikuchi June 21 Blue Jays L 6-3 Sandy Alcantara vs Kevin Gausman June 22 Pirates W 6-4 Braxton Garrett vs Mitch Keller June 23 Pirates - Jesús Luzardo vs Luis Ortiz June 24 Pirates - Bryan Hoeing vs Osvaldo Bido June 25 Pirates - Eury Pérez vs Johan Oviedo June 27 @ Red Sox - Sandy Alcantara vs Garrett Whitlock June 28 @ Red Sox - Braxton Garrett vs TBA June 29 @ Red Sox - Jesús Luzardo vs Brayan Bello

Pirates Schedule