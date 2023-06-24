In the Viking Classic Birmingham semifinals on Saturday, Barbora Krejcikova takes on Lin Zhu.

Krejcikova carries -550 odds to earn a spot in the final versus Zhu (+375).

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Lin Zhu Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, June 24

Saturday, June 24 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Lin Zhu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has an 84.6% chance to win.

Barbora Krejcikova Lin Zhu -550 Odds to Win Match +375 -110 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.1% 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 60.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.1

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Lin Zhu Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Krejcikova defeated Linda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-2.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Zhu beat No. 90-ranked Rebecca Marino, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Through 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Krejcikova has played 20.4 games per match and won 55.5% of them.

On grass, Krejcikova has played three matches over the past year, totaling 22.7 games per match while winning 55.9% of games.

In her 41 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zhu is averaging 21.1 games per match while winning 50.5% of those games.

Zhu is averaging 20.5 games per match and 9.5 games per set in six matches on grass courts in the past year.

Krejcikova and Zhu have not played each other since 2015.

