Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Saturday at Great American Ball Park against Jared Shuster, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 134 home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-leading .482 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.270).

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.5 runs per game (414 total runs).

The Braves rank second in baseball with a .340 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 10th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.279).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Shuster makes the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last time out came on Friday, June 16 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Shuster has one quality start under his belt this season.

Shuster is aiming for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the mound.

So far he has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his outings.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Rockies W 10-2 Home Bryce Elder Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/22/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 6/23/2023 Reds L 11-10 Away AJ Smith-Shawver Luke Weaver 6/24/2023 Reds - Away Jared Shuster Graham Ashcraft 6/25/2023 Reds - Away Charlie Morton Ben Lively 6/26/2023 Twins - Home Spencer Strider Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins - Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins - Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins - Home Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing

