Eric Cole is in fifth place, at -6, after the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Looking to place a bet on Eric Cole at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Eric Cole Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Cole has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 15 rounds played.

Over his last 15 rounds, Cole has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Cole has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In his past five tournaments, Cole finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

Cole has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 25 -8 263 0 16 3 4 $2.6M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Cole played this event was in 2023, and he finished fifth.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,852 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Cole has played in the past year has been 403 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

Cole's Last Time Out

Cole was in the 99th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 2.85 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the U.S. Open, which placed him in the 20th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Cole was better than 61% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Cole carded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the field averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Cole recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.6).

Cole's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the tournament average (4.1).

In that most recent tournament, Cole's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Cole ended the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Cole recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Cole Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Cole's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.