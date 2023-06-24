The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is underway, and Jodi Ewart Shadoff is currently in 86th place with a score of +4.

Looking to bet on Jodi Ewart Shadoff at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff Insights

Ewart Shadoff has finished below par on six occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 11 rounds played.

She has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 11 rounds.

Ewart Shadoff has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in three of her last 11 rounds.

In her past five events, Ewart Shadoff has had an average finish of 49th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

In her past five tournaments, Ewart Shadoff has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Ewart Shadoff will try to continue her streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 28 -6 261 1 19 1 2 $737,960

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Ewart Shadoff wound up 86th at this tournament the one time she finished the tournament.

Ewart Shadoff has made the cut in one of her past two appearances at this tournament.

Ewart Shadoff finished 86th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,621 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Baltusrol GC checks in at 6,621 yards, 74 yards longer than the average course Ewart Shadoff has played in the past year (6,547 yards).

Ewart Shadoff's Last Time Out

Ewart Shadoff was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 2.90 strokes to finish in the 73rd percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 32) at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which was good enough to place her in the 71st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.09).

Ewart Shadoff was better than 47% of the competitors at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on par-5 holes, averaging 4.65 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.63.

Ewart Shadoff carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Ewart Shadoff recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.1).

Ewart Shadoff carded the same amount of birdies or better (three) as the field average on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

At that last outing, Ewart Shadoff had a bogey or worse on three of 32 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Ewart Shadoff ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give carding a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.4 on the 20 par-5s.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Ewart Shadoff carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.1.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Ewart Shadoff Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Ewart Shadoff's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.