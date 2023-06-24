Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is hitting .233 with 12 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 48 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

In 62.7% of his games this season (47 of 75), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.

In 26.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has had an RBI in 32 games this year (42.7%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (18.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 53.3% of his games this year (40 of 75), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (18.7%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .238 AVG .227 .351 OBP .339 .537 SLG .504 20 XBH 16 12 HR 11 29 RBI 26 45/25 K/BB 53/23 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings