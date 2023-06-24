Mina Harigae is in eighth place, with a score of -1, after the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Looking to wager on Mina Harigae at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Mina Harigae Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Harigae has finished better than par on four occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score in one of her last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over her last 12 rounds, Harigae has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

Harigae has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five appearances.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

In her past five tournaments, Harigae has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 35 -5 267 0 14 0 1 $193,857

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Harigae has one top-10 finish in her past two appearances at this tournament. Her average finishing position has been eighth.

Harigae has made the cut one time in her previous two entries in this event.

The most recent time Harigae played this event was in 2023, and she finished eighth.

Baltusrol GC measures 6,621 yards for this tournament, 403 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,024).

The average course Harigae has played i the last year (6,553 yards) is 68 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,621).

Harigae's Last Time Out

Harigae was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 2.85 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.09-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give placed her in the 55th percentile.

Harigae shot better than 74% of the competitors at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on the tournament's 20 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Harigae fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Harigae recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.1).

Harigae recorded an equal number of birdies or better (three) as the tournament average on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

In that most recent competition, Harigae's par-4 performance (on 32 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Harigae ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on 11 of the 20 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 6.4.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Harigae had one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.1.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Harigae's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.