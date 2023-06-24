Sei-young Kim is in 44th place, at +2, after the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Looking to place a bet on Sei-young Kim at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know.

Sei-young Kim Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Kim has finished below par on eight occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Kim has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five events, Kim's average finish has been 35th.

Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Kim will try to extend her streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 23 -6 258 0 19 0 3 $643,298

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Kim's previous two appearances in this tournament, she has finished among the top five once. Her average finish has been 25th.

Kim made the cut in each of her last two attempts at this event.

The most recent time Kim played this event was in 2023, and she finished 44th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while Baltusrol GC is set for a shorter 6,621 yards.

Kim will take to the 6,621-yard course this week at Baltusrol GC after having played courses with an average length of 6,555 yards in the past year.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 38th percentile on par 3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, with an average of 3.17 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

Her 3.97-stroke average on the 33 par-4 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic was strong, putting her in the 75th percentile of the field.

Kim was better than 54% of the competitors at the ShopRite LPGA Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.61.

Kim recorded a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, worse than the field average of 1.1.

On the 12 par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Kim had three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.3).

Kim's five birdies or better on the 33 par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic were more than the field average (4.1).

At that last outing, Kim's par-4 performance (on 33 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Kim finished the ShopRite LPGA Classic bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with four on the nine par-5 holes.

The field at the ShopRite LPGA Classic averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the nine par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

