Barbora Krejcikova will start action in Wimbledon versus Heather Watson in the round of 128. She was beaten by Jelena Ostapenko in Viking Classic Birmingham final in her most recent tournament. Krejcikova is +2800 to win at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Krejcikova at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Krejcikova's Next Match

In her opener at Wimbledon, Krejcikova will meet Watson on Tuesday, July 4 at 6:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Krejcikova is currently listed at -450 to win her next contest versus Watson. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Barbora Krejcikova Grand Slam Odds

Wimbledon odds to win: +2800

Krejcikova Stats

Krejcikova last played on June 25, 2023, a 6-7, 4-6 defeat by No. 17-ranked Ostapenko in the finals of Viking Classic Birmingham.

Krejcikova has won three of her 23 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 38-20.

Krejcikova is 4-2 on grass over the past 12 months.

Through 58 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Krejcikova has played 20.3 games per match. She won 55.7% of them.

In her six matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Krejcikova has averaged 20.3 games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Krejcikova has won 73.1% of her games on serve, and 38.5% on return.

Krejcikova has claimed 82.3% of her service games on grass over the past year and 33.3% of her return games.

