Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Ozzie Albies (.682 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .266 with 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 22 walks.
- He ranks 64th in batting average, 100th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 51 of 77 games this season (66.2%) Albies has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (26.0%).
- In 17 games this year, he has homered (22.1%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (40.3%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (20.8%).
- He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.245
|AVG
|.288
|.303
|OBP
|.335
|.437
|SLG
|.568
|12
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|10
|27
|RBI
|28
|27/12
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Gray (4-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.44), 45th in WHIP (1.284), and 25th in K/9 (9.3).
