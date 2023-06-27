After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .245 with seven doubles, 16 home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Ozuna enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286 with three homers.

In 40 of 62 games this season (64.5%) Ozuna has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (19.4%).

He has hit a home run in 24.2% of his games in 2023 (15 of 62), and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 62 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 28 .248 AVG .242 .319 OBP .342 .479 SLG .515 12 XBH 11 8 HR 8 19 RBI 18 31/13 K/BB 21/14 0 SB 0

