The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.438 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is hitting .272 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 60th in slugging.
  • Riley has gotten a hit in 56 of 79 games this year (70.9%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (30.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 79), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Riley has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (38.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of them (13.9%).
  • He has scored in 40 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 38
.304 AVG .238
.365 OBP .314
.481 SLG .430
16 XBH 13
6 HR 8
18 RBI 24
37/15 K/BB 42/16
1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
  • Maeda (1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In five games this season, the 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.86, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
