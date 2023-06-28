How to Watch the Braves vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 28
Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will try to knock off Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves when the teams meet on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 12:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Twins Player Props
|Braves vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Twins Odds
|Braves vs Twins Prediction
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 146 home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .489 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .271 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.5 runs per game (438 total runs).
- The Braves rank second in baseball with a .341 on-base percentage.
- Braves batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.283).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kolby Allard starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 25-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen and went four innings against the New York Yankees.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|Reds
|L 11-10
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Luke Weaver
|6/24/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/25/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Levi Stoudt
|6/26/2023
|Twins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sonny Gray
|6/27/2023
|Twins
|W 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Joe Ryan
|6/28/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Kenta Maeda
|6/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/1/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Eury Pérez
|7/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Gavin Williams
|7/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|-
|Logan Allen
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.