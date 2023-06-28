Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .711 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on June 28 at 12:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .260.

Harris II has gotten at least one hit in 59.6% of his games this season (34 of 57), with at least two hits nine times (15.8%).

Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (12.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.8% of his games this season, Harris II has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31.6% of his games this year (18 of 57), with two or more runs six times (10.5%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 31 .287 AVG .239 .333 OBP .297 .483 SLG .385 9 XBH 9 4 HR 3 12 RBI 10 19/4 K/BB 22/9 4 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings