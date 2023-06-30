Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (53-27) and Miami Marlins (48-34) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on June 30.

The probable starters are Mike Soroka for the Braves and Bryan Hoeing (1-1) for the Marlins.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 8-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Braves covered the spread each time.

The Braves have won 46, or 66.7%, of the 69 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Atlanta has won 22 of its 28 games, or 78.6%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 441 total runs this season.

The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.76).

