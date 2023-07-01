At +25000, Aundell Terrell Jr. is a long shot to win the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 44th-best in the NFL.

Aundell Terrell Jr. 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +25000 44th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Aundell Terrell Jr. Insights

With 4.0 TFL and 29 tackles in nine games, Terrell has been an important part of the Falcons' defensive unit in 2023.

The Falcons are putting up 219.9 passing yards per game on offense this year (17th in NFL), and they are surrendering 197.1 passing yards per game (10th) on defense.

Atlanta ranks ninth in run offense (124.4 rushing yards per game) and 14th in run defense (106.9 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.

All Falcons Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jessie Bates III +15000 (22nd in NFL) Bijan Robinson +12500 (28th in NFL) Grady Jarrett +20000 (36th in NFL) A.J. Terrell +25000 (44th in NFL) Drake London +20000 (70th in NFL) Cordarrelle Patterson +25000 (92nd in NFL) Kyle Pitts +25000 (92nd in NFL) Tyler Allgeier +25000 (92nd in NFL)

