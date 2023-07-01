Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Atlanta Hawks is +50000 to take home the NBA Most Valuable Player award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and information on Bogdanovic.

Bogdan Bogdanovic MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Sixth Man Odds: +900 (4th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $900)

Bogdan Bogdanovic 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Points 17.6 441 Rebounds 3.4 85 Assists 2.6 66 Steals 1.4 36 Blocks 0.3 8 FG% 46.9% 159-for-339 3P% 41.3% 86-for-208

Bogdan Bogdanovic's Next Game

Matchup: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSE

