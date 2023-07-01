Charlie Morton is set to start for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 153 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .495 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .272 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (457 total runs).

The Braves have a league-leading .342 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.269).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Morton has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Morton will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

In two of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Charlie Morton Levi Stoudt 6/26/2023 Twins W 4-1 Home Spencer Strider Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins W 3-0 Home Kolby Allard Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins W 16-4 Home Mike Soroka Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins - Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins - Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians - Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians - Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians - Away Jared Shuster Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays - Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow

